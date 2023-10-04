A good start came undone for Brown Hill last season, but the club expects to be able to hang in the season longer this time around.
The Bulls have been active in the off-season, picking a slew of recruits with all-rounder Lahiru Gunasinhage coming to the clubs from Deepdene while Viraj Pushpakumara has returned to the club after a stint at Napoleons-Sebastopol.
The added depth to the Bulls line-up should ensure the club can make the most of a good start to the season should it gets some early wins on the board and keep them in contention much longer into the season.
Skipper Tom Bourke-Finn said there was a new excitement around the club this season.
"We thought we were not bad in the first part of the year, but we fell away pretty bad after Christmas," he said.
"We just didn't bat well enough in games. I felt we were in most games with the ball, but we had a few batting collapses which cost us opportunities to win a lot of games.
"It made all the difference to us, we only won the one game after Christmas which was disappointing."
Bourke-Finn said the return of Pushpakumara and Gunasinhage would add to the club's depth across the board.
"Viraj started off with us and has been at Naps-Sebas the last couple of years, so having him return will be an asset to us with the ball and the bat," he said.
"What he does is gives us a bit of extra coverage in the batting order but is also a handy bowling option. Lahiru has just moved to Ballarat and will bat at the top of the order which is something we've been crying out for.
"Too often we have been reliant on Jason and Ryan (Knowles) to make the runs, we've also got Akila Lakshan who's in his second year at the club as well, Kento Dobell, Fraser Hunt with the bat, hopefully we've got more blokes chipping in to give us that batting depth we probably haven't had in a few seasons."
Bourke-Finn anticipates a tough competition early when sides are still working each other out.
"I think it will be a really even competition," he said. "Every side can beat each other on any given day.
"Bacchus Marsh will be a good edition, they are a very strong club and have been very successful in the competition they've been in, they're bringing in five or six grades, so I'm certain they'll be a welcome addition which will only strengthen the A grade comp.
Brown Hill open its season against another struggler from the 2022-23 season Buninyong, with both sides looking for a win to get their confidence going. The Bulls have a mixed opening with clashes also against Napoleons-Sebastopol and Ballarat-Redan, but also a tough task against Darley.
However the draw offers the Bulls a chance to get off to a good start if they can hit the ground running early.
Buninyong (A) Napoleons-Sebastopol (A) Darley (H) Ballarat-Redan (A) Bacchus Marsh (H) East Ballarat (A) Wendouree (H) Golden Point (H) Mount Clear (A) Bacchus Marsh (A) Napoleons-Sebastopol (H) Darley (A) Ballarat-Redan (H) Buninyong (H)
