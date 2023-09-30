Another finals campaign is once again the first goal for Mount Clear as they chase a grand final berth this season, after coming agonisingly close last season.
It was a year the Mounties returned to their traditional finals place, and came close to knocking out Wendouree in the semi-final.
The loss of skipper Jarrod Burns with a back injury just three balls into the semi-final was a cruel blow and the chances are, Burns won't be able to get back to bowling this season as he continues to heal.
It means, star batsman Tom Le Lievre will take on the role of the skipper going forward. Le Lievre will offer a steady hand at the top of the innings as the Mounties look to go one-step further.
Le Lievre is on his way back from overseas commitments, so Burns is happy to step-up in the meantime to discuss the upcoming season.
He said he was excited about what the club could achieve this year.
"We've always been pretty strong and wen want to be involved in finals, we had a pretty good year last year, it was disappointing to go so close."
He said the club had plenty of depth, which going forward could only assist as it looks to push into the final again.
Of his own injury, he said it had been a slow process getting back to fitness.
"I did it three balls into the semi-final, slipepd four disc in my back and it's been a really long way back," he said. "I really only see myself as probably being about two steps ahead of where I was when i did it back in March.
"I'm not as young as I used to be, I'm going to be missing the first couple of matches anyway, but I think I'll have to build up through the grades as the season goes on, hopefully we can be in a good position to push from there.
"I won't be bowling this year for sure, bu my goal will be to get myself to a fitness level where I can bat and also be able to play five or six hours in the field.
"I personally much prefer the one-dayers as it's only a couple of hours, but we do what we are asked to do by the association."
He said a good start to the season would be crucial for the Mounties.
"I think it will be a pretty even season, our first goal will be to make sure we are in a good position at Christmas time, from there you can see where you are placed and build from there as you need to."
The Mounties open the season with Ballarat-Redan and then face a tough run including a road-trip to Maddingley Park to face Bacchus Marsh, premiers East Ballarat and then last year's runner-up Wendouree in a tough first month of one-day fixtures.
Ballarat-Redan (H) Bacchus Marsh (A) East Ballarat (H) Wendouree (A) Napoleons-Sebastopol (H) Golden Point (H) Buninyong (A) Darley (A) Brown Hill (H) Napoleons-Sebastopol (A) Bacchus Marsh (H) East Ballarat (A) Wendouree (H) Ballarat-Redan (A)
