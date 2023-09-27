Lap It Up was sparked by father-daughter duo Sean and Kirsten McKinney in 2018. Kirsten had been wanting to raise money for Live 4 Life in the Macedon Ranges, so, she had a chat with her dad who has been involved in 24-hour swim events. They came up with the idea to swim 3000-odd laps in one day to represent the number of Australians who die by suicide each year.