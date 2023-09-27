Getting out on the pool deck at the start of each October, Bernard Galbally proudly sees a sea of Lap It Up swim caps. He likes to start a conversation with swimmers to find out why they were part of the movement.
The Youth Live4Life chief executive officer has been keen for Ballarat people to join the Lap It Up movement in making a splash for youth mental health and suicide prevention in regional communities.
Live4Life programs rolled out across Ballarat secondary schools with 1100 predominantly year eight students receiving mental health training to better understand mental health, to smash the stigma and proactively find their mates the right support.
This is set to expand to every Ballarat secondary school, for all year eight and 10 students next year.
Already, 120 adults have been trained in youth mental health first aid to support Ballarat young people.
The grassroots program, which started in the Macedon Ranges, works "side-by-side" with regional communities and Mr Galbally said it was remarkable how well Ballarat, led by City of Ballarat, had "come together" to support the city's young people.
Mr Galbally said swimming some laps was another way people could offer support.
"I've always swum and just love the meditative aspect - you're doing it for your physical health and I've always loved the reflective time," said Mr Galbally, who typically swims his lap goal at the Kyneton 25-metre indoor pool.
"People all come to Lap It Up for different reasons...It's an incredibly powerful event. I met a woman who was swimming 24 laps for her son. He had died age 19 five years earlier and would have been 24 last year.
"Another group of young boys lost their friend to suicide and were swimming 26 laps - the number of their friend's footy jumper."
Lap It Up was sparked by father-daughter duo Sean and Kirsten McKinney in 2018. Kirsten had been wanting to raise money for Live 4 Life in the Macedon Ranges, so, she had a chat with her dad who has been involved in 24-hour swim events. They came up with the idea to swim 3000-odd laps in one day to represent the number of Australians who die by suicide each year.
After pandemic restrictions, Lap It Up has raised more than $39,000 for rural and regional communities.
Mr Galbally said it did not matter whether it was Ballarat or Woodend, community resources were scarce and needed to find better ways to collaborate together to fill gaps in supporting young people in their mental health.
IN OTHER NEWS
Later this year, Live4Life will start recruiting "crew" as program ambassadors to help with additional training and event planning in Ballarat.
Mr Galbally said this was a vital component in equipping the region's young people with skills and knowledge to help each other.
Lap It Up runs from October 1 to October 15 with participants pledging a lap goal to complete in any body of water they choose for as many days as they choose. Details: lapitup.org.au.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.