A pair of bungling thieves were caught by police after the suitcase they stole left tracks from the property they burgled to one of their homes.
Robert Barker pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to charges of burglary and theft in relation to the incident, which occurred on January 4, 2022.
According to a police summary, at about 5:30pm, Barker and the co-accused woman were heard arguing near the entrance of the victim's property, which was the home of the co-accused's former partner.
They then entered the house via the backdoor, where they stole property including clothing, alcohol and a suitcase which had not been unpacked as the victim had recently returned from a trip.
The pair then left the property by climbing over the back fence into an alleyway, where they walked to the co-accused's nearby home.
A witness to the burglary contacted the victim, who returned home to find a range of items missing.
The victim then inspected the rear alleyway, where they found the stolen suitcase had left wheel marks which lead directly to the co-accused's home.
A subsequent police inspection of the scene found blood on the property's rear fence, as well as wheel marks leading down the alleyway.
When they attended the co-accused's house, they found a smashed bottle of wine belonging to the victim on the doorstop, and many of the victim's items inside the home.
Officers also took samples of blood on Barker's clothing.
After a search of the home, both Barker and the co-accused - who were drunk - were arrested and interviewed by police that night.
The blood sample taken from the rear fence was later analysed, and found to be a likely match with Barker's DNA.
Defence counsel for Barker said the burglary and his prior criminal history were "significant", but occurred during a period of drug addiction.
They said he was now living at a rehabilitation centre, and had made "very genuine efforts" to recover.
Barker's legal representative also said he had a leadership role within the Bairnsdale rehabilitation centre, and that he had no intention of returning to live in Ballarat.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said if Barker hadn't already spent an extensive period of time in rehab, he would be facing prison time.
He said Barker's time in rehabilitation was a significant step towards staying out of the legal system, but that the accused had committed a concerning number of prior offences.
"Ultimately, given your criminal history I need to put an order in place which protects the community," he said.
Barker was sentenced to a 12 month Community Corrections Order, where he must complete 50 hours of unpaid community work, and was warned not to commit any further offences.
