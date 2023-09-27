After 12 months, the City of Ballarat's Disability Access and Inclusion Plan has carried out half of its actions.
Endorsed in October 2022, the plan was split into two parts, one covering 2022-24 and the second half 2025 -2026.
There are a total of 54 actions to be completed over the first 24 months and the second half of the plan will be developed in late 2024.
The plan was developed in consultation with the council's Disability Advisory Committee as well as the Ballarat community.
At the council meeting on Wednesday, September 27, deputy mayor Amy Johnson moved the motion to accept the report.
"There have been some pretty outstanding achievements over the last 12 months," she said.
Teaching AUSLAN and diversity training was a particular highlight for Cr Johnson.
She also highlighted the new category at the business awards for access and inclusion.
Cr Johnson announced the Council's Disability Advisory Committee has also been nominated for a National Disability Award in the category for Excellence in Regional and Remote Support.
Councillor Belinda Coates said community led actions like some of the major projects were "incredible" to see and were making Ballarat a move inclusive place.
Approximately one in six people in Ballarat have a disability, which equates to around 22,000 people. Ballarat also has higher rates of chronic health conditions than the state average.
In a community engagement survey on inclusion in 2022, with more than 250 respondents, it revealed half of all respondents confirmed they had experienced discrimination in Ballarat, with only one in two people agreeing council services were inclusive and free of discrimination.
According to the plans outcomes overview, between late 2022 and early 2023, there were 24 actions delivered in full.
The most successful area of the five priorities in the plan was community participation with nine actions delivered, like reviewing council facilities like toilets, change rooms, the library, Art Gallery and aquatic centre are accessible and inclusive.
Another priority was employment which has had two actions delivered in full: to review the council's anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policy and review the council's human resources and workplace policies to ensure they are inclusive.
Next year, the council want to complete two actions around infrastructure including the major project of the Sensory Friendly Stay and Play Zone at Victoria Park Inclusion Play Space and also a assistance dog relief area.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.