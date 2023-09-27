The Courier
Live4Life, Ballarat Men's Mental Health grow as ABS releases national data

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
September 28 2023 - 9:00am
Holistic support services in Ballarat continue to step up as new data confirms there are still about nine Australians who die by suicide each day.

