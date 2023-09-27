Holistic support services in Ballarat continue to step up as new data confirms there are still about nine Australians who die by suicide each day.
Of the 3249 deaths attributed to suicide in the Australian Bureau of Statistics' preliminary findings for 2022, about three-quarters were male.
Young lives lost to suicide were also flagged as disproportionately apparent.
While the data released on Wednesday was only broken into demographics at a national level, this year's Australian Institute of Health and Welfare again confirmed Ballarat's male suicide rate remained stubbornly about 40 per cent higher than the national average.
A Victorian coroners' report released in April also confirmed a sobering number of young lives, aged 13 to 17, had been lost in the first three months of 2023. This came as Ballarat has been experiencing a scourge in young lives lost to suicide in the past two years.
National Suicide Prevention Office lead Michael Gardner has called for a greater breakdown in demographics for a clearer picture to direct supports. Dr Gardner said there was a great need for non-clinical supports in communities - a "whole toolbox" that needs better use - such as pro-social education in schools.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health launched in early 2022 to offer a holistic suite of services to walk with men on their mental health journey as a response to the city's high male suicide rate.
The not-for-profit has just experienced its two busiest months, largely from an increase in awareness.
More than 110 men have sought support from the program to navigate the mental health industry for their needs. The Courier has confirmed an extra couple of counsellors will join to help grow the program within the next month.
Hayley Purdon, who has lived experience with suicide, has called for greater awareness in what the ABS numbers do not say.
Ms Purdon, speaking in a Mindframe briefing, said her suicide attempt was not counted in any data set and nor was it recorded in her hospital admission due to a fear of stigma.
She also pointed to loved ones who were left behind and those who have helped others as not counted in national data.
"Supporting someone who is thinking of suicide, who has made an attempt or dies by suicide is one of the most difficult experiences you can go though in life," Ms Purdon said.
"The day someone I love made a suicide attempt was the most panic I'd ever felt...Anxiety I felt took over my whole body. This feeling has lessened but has never really gone away and it magnifies when the person I love is in distress."
Ms Purdon said she lives with multiple factors identified as high-risk for suicide but the data also does not focus on what has kept her alive - hope.
Ballarat has this year become the biggest community to embrace grassroots suicide prevention program Live4Life across secondary schools.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, who is also Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network chairman, said finding and offering hope was a vital skill the program worked hard to promote.
About 1100 students, predominantly in year eight, have completed Live4Life, which is set to more than double to all Ballarat secondary school students in years eight and 10 next year. The program has also trained supportive adults in youth mental health first aid.
"That is a real skill for young people, how to get people focusing on stories of hope rather than feeling there is no future or hope. It gets them thinking what are the potential things that will get better," Cr Hudson said.
"...We want young people to know it is okay to reach out and talk about issues and we know young people usually reach out to their friends first...Not that we ever expect young people to act as a clinician or first responders but knowing where to find help."
This has been led by the City of Ballarat youth services team in collaboration with schools, health services and fundraising efforts driven by community groups, such as the Friends of India Network, in response to rising mental health concerns for young people.
Meanwhile, ABS data confirmed COVID-19 had rocketed to the top five of leading causes of death in Australia. Almost 10,000 people were recorded to have died from the virus in the third year of the pandemic, with a further 2800 lives lost with COVID-19 listed as a contributing factor.
The COVID-19 pandemic was also listed for the first time as a key issue in lives lost to suicide but reporting teams have made clear this was part of a multiple-factor risk.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
