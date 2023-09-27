The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat and Moorabool police find heavy-haulage dangers

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 5:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dodgy tyres, no seatbelts, odometers that don't work .. and kangaroo chaos on the freeway

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.