Dodgy tyres, no seatbelts, odometers that don't work .. and kangaroo chaos on the freeway
The Ballarat and Moorabool units joined forces on Wednesday for Operation Vector - a blitz targeting heavy trucks and buses potentially doing the wrong thing.
It was delayed after a kangaroo on the Western Freeway came to grief with a Nissan Patrol, popping its bonnet, blinding the driver - and causing the car to collide with two others - including a four-wheel drive with a horse float.
After the peak hour chaos - and in the space of an hour - every single truck randomly pulled over had some kind of issue.
Two of the first three had drivers spotted without seatbelts (a $385 fine and three demerit points).
Of those, all had work diary (log book) failings - including a truck that had been without a working odometer for "quite some time".
Sergeant Craig Kelso said the New South Wales construction materials carrier had a work diary that had been partly filled out, but there was no way of recording how far the truck - or the driver - had travelled.
"It makes the diary invalid," he said.
"We issued a defect notice for the odometer and the operators have 28 days to rectify the issue."
Cracks
A tipper truck trailer was grounded on the spot for a crack that could have been catastrophic.
"The vertical frame had a crack all the way through the piece of metal," Sergeant Kelso said.
"If it had failed, the whole tailgate of the trailer would have come off, spilling its load of quarry materials all over the road."
The crack was on the driver's side of the empty tipper trailer - and the driver was issued with a yellow defect notice.
It was one of eight 'canaries' issued on Wednesday - ranging from oil leaks to damaged tyres, cracked windscreens and ruined rims.
"There were quite a few defect notices in the end," Sergeant Kelso said.
"All up there were 10 penalty notices from the 17 trucks we checked."
Another man was warned about a load of uncovered sand.
Senior Constable Frank Marikkar said it could potentially blind drivers in its wake - and needed a tarp immediately.
"Normally something like that would be seen as a small issue in a car towing a load of sand," he said.
"But with big trucks, so much can go wrong - and everything has to be perfect."
Drugs
Police said all drug and alcohol tests for the day came back negative.
One truckie early in the day admitted he had smoked cannabis at the weekend. The drug had since left his system.
Drivers on the whole were co-operative and surprisingly calm - apart from one who told police he was not actually at work.
It is alleged he told officers he was taking the vehicle from suburban Deer Park straight to a mechanic in Sunshine.
He was pulled over in Gisborne Road, Darley.
"Obviously trucks are used heavily around the area at the moment," Sergeant Kelso said.
"We expected to find trucks that required maintenance - and maintenance is something you can't skimp on.
"You can't avoid it. The consequences of not doing it far outweigh the inconvenience.
"We understand repairs cost money and trucks that are taken off the road also cost money, but you can't put a cost on a human life.
"These defects could contribute to the truck malfunctioning and leading to a death or serious injury. These today were significant defects."
Bus crashes
So has heavy vehicle monitoring come under scrutiny after bus-and-truck crashes at Eynesbury and Pentland Hills?
Ballarat Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Liam Gardner said collisions with big vehicles always attracted a lot of public attention.
"There were significant injuries involved. Even a minor collision with a heavy vehicle can have catastrophic circumstances," he said.
"Generally the drivers of heavy vehicles are trying to do the right thing.
"The vehicle is their workplace so its about their safety as well."
Scoreboard
Operation Vector will continue on random days in the Ballarat, Moorabool and Ararat areas - with a special focus on the Western Highway, Sunraysia Highway and Gisborne Road.
On Thursday, September 28, Operation Scoreboard will kick off across Victoria. The four-day blitz will focus on AFL Grand Final celebrations and drivers heading off for the long weekend.
Police will focus on drug and drink-driving - and are warning would-be drivers not to miscalculate their booze.
Last year a whopping 160 drivers were caught speeding over the extended long weekend in an area including Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh and Ararat.
During October Operation Endo will focus on motorbikes in state parks and their illegal use in national parks across a wide area from St Arnaud to the Brisbane Ranges.
"Heading into summer we're also running plenty of local operations targeting a specific type of vehicle or theme," Sergeant Kelso said.
"These will occur more regularly and in places you don't expect."
