A Ballarat concreter who allegedly stole a car from Sebastopol, was on bail for a spate of alleged thefts including a violent attempted knifepoint carjacking, a court has heard.
Thomas Smith applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, where he was charged with stealing a white Isuzu D-MAX on September 25, 2023.
According to a police informant, Smith allegedly stole the vehicle, which was unlocked with the keys in the ignition, from in front of a Sebastopol home.
Inside the car there was also a wallet, $500 cash, laptop and iPad.
At 1:20pm on September 26, 2023, Smith allegedly filled the vehicle with $99 of fuel at a Ballarat petrol station, and tried to pay using a stolen card found inside the car.
When the card was declined, Smith allegedly left the store without paying.
Later that afternoon, at about 3:40pm, the owner of the stolen vehicle allegedly saw Smith driving his car in Mt Clear and tried to follow him, but lost sight of him around Whitehorse Road.
The stolen Isuzu was reported allegedly tailgating multiple cars and driving erratically through Ballarat.
Police in an unmarked vehicle eventually followed Smith to a Wendouree unit, where he was allegedly found hiding in a carport with the stolen vehicle's key in his pocket, and was arrested.
When questioned by police, Smith said he was offered a job by an organisation called VOG, and they had left the car in front of his dad's home for him to take.
The police informant said he wasn't sure what type of business VOG was, but that Smith claimed to be a concreter.
They said Smith also claimed to be living at the Wendouree units where he was found hiding, but that the units were only recently built and were yet to be leased.
Evidence of a person squatting in one of the units was also found, the police informant said.
When he was arrested, Smith was already on bail for several alleged attempted car thefts earlier in 2023.
On May 9, Smith was driving an allegedly stolen Kia Sorento along Geelong-Ballan Road when the left wheel came off the vehicle, forcing Smith to stop in a ditch on the side of the road.
After waving his arms at another driver, Smith received a lift to the Geelong area, where he was dropped off at a BP service station.
When a worker stopped at the service station to deliver newspapers, Smith allegedly attempted to steal the vehicle while the man was retrieving papers from the back of the car.
The worker realised what Smith was trying to do and got back in the vehicle, which Smith allegedly drove down the Princess Highway with the victim still in the car.
Smith then allegedly punched the man in the face, and pulled a four to five inch knife on the victim and told him to leave the car.
The newspaper deliverer then pulled on the handbrake, and managed to remove Smith from the vehicle, which he drove back to the service station to contact police.
Later in the day, police received reports of a man matching Smith's description allegedly attempting to break into a car at a mechanics, and trying to open vehicles on the street.
He was arrested in the Geelong suburb of Corio, where he was released on bail.
Smith, who was self-represented, said the Sebastopol car theft was a "misunderstanding", and that he presented no risk to the community.
He said he had recently been presented with a work opportunity, which he had grabbed "with both hands".
Magistrate Hugh Radford said there were no justifiable grounds to grant Smith - who had 24 pages of prior criminal history submitted to the court - bail.
He said it seemed that the police had a strong case against the accused, who could face a significant term of imprisonment for the alleged offences.
Smith's bail was denied, and he was remanded to appear in court on October 16.
