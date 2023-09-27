The Courier
Concreter faces Ballarat Magistrates' Court for alleged car theft

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
September 28 2023 - 4:00am
A Ballarat concreter who allegedly stole a car from Sebastopol, was on bail for a spate of alleged thefts including a violent attempted knifepoint carjacking, a court has heard.

