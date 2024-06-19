Light at end of tunnel for renowned Parkrun feature in Brown Hill

ONE of the most popular features in Victorian Parkrun courses is set to re-open with plenty of fanfare after a year under repairs in Brown Hill.
Wallaby Track Parkrun will return to its original course, featuring a 120-metre tunnel under the Western Highway with a plunge into undulating bushlands.
The tunnel, well-known for its fun acoustic, has attracted attention overseas in the global Parkrun movement - a five-kilometre, free and timed community run each Saturday morning which has grown into a strong tourism venture.
A 175-metre section of the Yarrowee Trail path, from Bawden Street to the Western Highway underpass, has been closed since October 2022 after it was extensively damaged in flooding. Large sections of the track were washed away.
City of Ballarat acting infrastructure and environment director Les Stokes said a significant amount of work went into the trail's repair but it was exciting to finally allow the community back in.
"Whilst now re-opened to the public, the path will be given further time to consolidate before an asphalt surface is laid over summer," Mr Stokes said.
"Reopening the trail is expected to have far-reaching benefits for the community and we look forward to seeing it widely used by runners, walkers, cyclists and all people looking to be active as the weather warms up."
For Wallaby Track Parkrun, this is fit for a party.
While the group has been able to use an alternate looped course along the trail, the tunnel section adds to the atmosphere.
Wallaby Track Parkrun co-director Aaron Coulter said visitors and tourists were often drawn to the tunnel, only to realise the beauty of the whole trail and its surrounds.
"It is a bit unique and I certainly don't know another one like it nearby," Mr Coulter said. "There is often singing in the tunnel and the acoustics are fun. A lot of people then discover the track is really beautiful."
Mr Coulter said council had been great support to get the track back in working order.
The return coincides with Wallaby Track's junior volunteers week, where youngsters run the event should there be a fifth Saturday in the month.
People are encouraged to wear their footy colours on track to celebrate AFL Grand Final day and Brown Hill Progress Association is hosting a sausage sizzle at the finish line.
And as for added tunnel fun? A saxophone will play near the entry to help boost vibes about the whole course.
