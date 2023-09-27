Getting to the Collingwood-Brisbane AFL Grand Final at the MCG will be easier this Saturday with four extra Ballarat VLine services.
The fight for the flag starts at 2.30pm - with hot betting for a victory for the pies - which have one of the biggest fan bases in the game.
A Roy Morgan survey found the Magpies have an estimated 875,000 supporters - including 106,470 who were paid members. In comparison, the Lions had an estimated 826,000 fans - of whom only 54,676 were financial.
The first extra footy train departs Wendouree at 8.53am and arrives at Southern Cross at 10.23am.
Another additional train departs Ballarat at 9.57am - getting to Melbourne at 11.26am.
Heading home, an extra train departs Southern Cross at 6.30pm, arriving at Wendouree at 8.07pm.
Another will leave Melbourne at 6.54pm, getting into Wendouree at 8.29pm.
All four extra trains will also stop at Ballarat, Ballan, Bacchus Marsh, Melton, Cobblebank, Rockbank, Caroline Springs, Deer Park and Ardeer.
VLine has also made clear all trains on AFL Grand Final Eve (Friday) will run to a Saturday timetable for the public holiday.
Extra Vline services have also been scheduled on the Geelong and Bendigo lines.
As of Wednesday evening, the extra footy services had not been added to the PTV app or website.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.