The Couriersport
Home/Sport/AFL
Opinion

McCluggage, Berry aim to make AFL grand final history for Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 28 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What are the odds two best mates from western Victoria would both be drafted to the AFL, let alone to the same team? This is the question The Courier posed ahead of Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry's return to Mars Stadium as AFL teammates in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.