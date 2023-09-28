What are the odds two best mates from western Victoria would both be drafted to the AFL, let alone to the same team? This is the question The Courier posed ahead of Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry's return to Mars Stadium as AFL teammates in 2019.
Now we can add, what are the odds two best mates from western Victoria can play alongside each other in an AFL grand final?
And their coach is about to break some Ballarat-flavoured goals in the process.
Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan is set to become the oldest grand final coach in AFL history. At 66 years and 99 days old when he leads the Lions into the Big Dance on Saturday, Fagan clearly eclipses Ballarat's Michael Malthouse by four years and 45 days.
Our Wendouree export, who has three Jock McHale medals to his name as a premiership coach, last entered an AFL grand final at a team's helm in 2011 with Collingwood.
Malthouse still leads the list for the longest wait to reach his first AFL grand final as a coach, having coached 187 games to lead West Coast into the 1991 decider.
But, according to the Lions, Fagan is not far behind with fourth-longest coaching toil to the premiership showdown, equal with Collingwood's Nathan Buckley on 162 games.
While media access to Lions players has been tight leading up to the Big Dance, McCluggage has said Fagan filled him with confidence when he first started this was going to be "a long road".
The Lions had been languishing near the ladder bottom and were seemingly a club in turmoil with Fagan signed on with the likes of McCluggage (pick three) and Berry (pick 17) arriving in a crop of new cubs.
Both McCluggage, who hails from Warrnambool, and Berry, from Horsham, were recruited from the then-North Ballarat Rebels and as fellow Ballarat Clarendon College boarders.
McCluggage was the Rebels' highest national draft selection at the time - a feat only eclipsed by Greater Western Sydney nabbing Aaron Cadman at number one in 2022 - after claiming the Morrish Medal as the under-18 talent league's best and fairest and Adam Goodes Trophy from the Rebels.
Fagan has been McCluggage and Berry's only AFL coach and, while not knowing exactly what they were joining, McCluggage told afl.com.au he believed in the culture change Fagan was leading.
"I just had a lot of faith in him, he's a really down to earth guy," McCluggage said.
"Everyone uses the term father figure, but it's true, he really took us under his arm, our group in particular, because we came at the same time as him, he obviously took a bit of a liking to us."
Fagan has also been one of the only AFL coaches to earn Ballarat respect for embracing this city's autumn chill, running out with his players in a sleeveless top and shorts for a training session before a highly-anticipated 2019 premiership season match against Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium.
"The reason I did it is obviously we come from Brisbane it's pretty warm up there and pretty cold in Ballarat. The guys made the decision to make sure they made the decision to train in t-shirts and shorts and I thought to support that I would do the same thing," Fagan told media.
"It was as simple as that."
Fagan might have downplayed the heroics but it was the talk of the town at the time.
It has been 20 years since the Lions' last AFL premiership and 19 years since the club's last AFL grand final appearance.
There are big expectations.
Amid the undeniably powerful tidings of Magpies at the MCG, there can be plenty of Ballarat pride to be found in the Lions.
