City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said he was confident premier Jacinta Allan will keep the government's promise for Commonwealth Games projects.
At the Wednesday, September 27 council meeting, Cr Hudson said in his meetings with Premier Allan before and after the Games cancellation, he was certain three major promises will come to fruition.
"Recently, I went across to speak with her in her parliamentary office in Bendigo ... we spoke about the Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Games legacy," he said.
"I find she is a really genuine, down-to-earth person who wants good outcomes."
At the council meeting, Cr Hudson said Premier Allan had spoken about the commitment to him about Ballarat's games projects.
"Following the cancellation of the games, she reaffirmed those projects," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The key projects include 5000 more seats at Mars Stadium, Miners Rest recreation upgrade and an athletics facility.
"I do take Jacinta at her word," Cr Hudson said.
"I look forward to her being premier of the state and knowing that she will understand the issues of regional cities given that she comes from Bendigo."
Cr Hudson said the Ballarat council will continue to work with the premier and her minister.
"We have a community that is expecting those promises to be delivered and I'm sure we will work with the local members and the ministers and we'll continue our advocacy," Cr Hudson said.
