Ballarat remembers fallen police ahead of AFL holiday

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 28 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:41am
The people and emergency personnel of Ballarat have a chance to help honour the sacrifice of police at a Sturt Street service from 11.30am Thursday.

