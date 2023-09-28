The people and emergency personnel of Ballarat have a chance to help honour the sacrifice of police at a Sturt Street service from 11.30am Thursday.
National Police Remembrance Day - also known as Blue Ribbon Day - is Friday, but due to the AFL Grand Final public holiday, commemorations will be held a day early at St Peters Anglican Church.
"Police can go through a lot of trauma - and they're often the first at a scene," Ballarat police chaplain Michael O'Brien said.
"They sometimes see people in pain, dead or dismembered and they have to wait for other agencies to arrive."
He said Thursday's service was for anyone who wanted to honour the police force and give thanks for their work keeping the community safe.
People attending will also have the opportunity to light a candle and make a donation to the Blue Ribbon Foundation.
Father Michael has served as a police chaplain in New South Wales and Victoria for more than 12 years. He said part of his role was to be there when police needed support immediately after an incident.
"Chaplains are a primary point of contact, but long term, some officers are referred to psychologists," he said.
"We also can't forget their families. They can carry these burdens vicariously. They can end up carrying some of the trauma as well.
"Recently we've had the Loreto bus crash (at Pentland Hills) and the school bus crash at Eynesbury. There were so many people involved - and for police and other emergency services to witness the aftermath of these accidents would be very traumatic.
"Then police witness drivers and others who are acting foolishly and are oblivious to the consequences.
"Understandably it would make you angry.
"This day is important because we are remembering the suffering that so many of them go through."
Blue Ribbon Day coincides with the Christian feast of the Saint Michael - who is also revered in Jewish theology as a guardian archangel.
He is the patron saint of military personnel as well as police.
Ballarat-based actor and former television journalist Roland Rocchiccioli will thank police on behalf of the public at Thursday's 11.30am service.
In Melbourne, a march will get going from 10am Friday at Princes Bridge on Saint Kilda Road - ending at the police memorial in Kings Domain.
In 1986 Maryborough's Senior Constable Maurice Moore was shot in the face and back with his own revolver in the early hours of September 27 while investigating a suspected stolen car.
The one-legged killer was apprehended a day later in Ballarat after walking into the yard of The Courier photographer Herman Ruyg, who was gardening at the time.
In 1995 Senior Detective Douglas Mathers was a passenger in an unmarked police car at Creswick when a van swerved in front of them leading to a fatal head-on crash.
In 1949 First Constable George Willis died of respiratory illness linked to the Ballarat mine rescue of Graeme Dowling in 1941.The unconscious eight-year-old had landed on a ledge 14m down a 92m shaft.
And in 1887 Constable William Clarke was taking a drunk prisoner to the Ballarat East lock-up when he was kicked in the groin and back, fatally rupturing his liver.
