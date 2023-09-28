A young man who punched a 14-year-old in the face at a Wendouree shopping centre has been warned he faces a return to prison if he ever assaults a child again.
Zaine Seiler, 20, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on September 26, 2023.
According to a police summary, at about 6pm on July 12, 2022, Seiler approached a 14-year-old child at Stockland Wendouree, who he said had called his cousin derogatory names.
After a brief exchange with the young teenager, Seiler punched the victim in the face, who fall to the ground.
The victim suffered redness and swelling to his face after the assault.
When interviewed by police, Seiler said he had no intention of assaulting the victim when he approached him, but he retaliated after the child "got nippy".
Defence counsel for Seiler, who was 19 at the time of the assault, said he deserved leniency because he was young, pleaded guilty and experienced a traumatic upbringing.
They said he also suffered form ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.
Since serving a prison term for unrelated offences, Seiler's legal representative said the 20-year-old had found some stability in his life, and was engaging with a Community Corrections Order [CCO].
Magistrate Ronald Saines said if Seiler ever assaulted a child again he would be sent to prison.
"This example of criminal violence on a 14-year-old must be condemned," he said.
"There is no justification for someone of your size and stature using physical violence against a child no matter what they've said."
Magistrate Saines said Seiler wouldn't be sent to prison so he could continue to engage with a CCO.
Seiler was convicted of violent unlawful assault and sentenced to complete 120 hours of unpaid community work over 15 months.
"The court does not extend leniency to you because this is a minor push and shove," Magistrate Saines said.
"If there was ever a repeat of this in the future, you must expect criminal violence will result in a jail term."
