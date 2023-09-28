Ballan is on the hunt for a new senior coach after parting ways with first-year coach Shannan Broadbent.
Broadbent said he was "disappointed" that the club decided to go in a different direction.
"My intention and headspace was always to spend two years with Ballan," Broadbent said.
"I love a lot of people at the footy club and am walking away knowing I could walk in there tomorrow knowing there are people who would have my back."
Broadbent said the club did not give him much opportunity to make a decision on his future.
He said he felt his "hands were tied" when discussing next season.
"There's no anger, there's no animosity, we'll all move on but I am just disappointed with how it unfolded," Broadbent said.
"The club is in a rebuild phase and needs some stability, I would have thought the first person they'd want to keep if you were happy with everything was the coach."
The outgoing coach said he was eager to continue on coaching and had offers lined up already.
While Broadbent was disappointed with the ending, Ballan President David O'Hanlan believed the early exit ended on good terms.
"It was all mutual to part ways, Shannan is welcome back to the club any time," O'Hanlan said.
"He had a pretty hard first season due to the circumstances of not having a home base to play out for the whole year along with the travel so we thank him for that."
O'Hanlan said the club was looking forward to returning to Ballan Recreation Reserve in 2024 after finishing with just two wins.
