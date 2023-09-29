A new View of real estate for Ballarat

Have you ever walked past a property in the neighbourhood and wish you could find out how much it is worth and potentially buy it?
That possibility is one step closer with ACM, the publisher of The Courier's, new partner in property, View.
View Media Group' new consumer real estate portal, View, is an enhanced new way for buyers to find properties and agents to connect with those buyers via a "Freemium" listing model.
It also offers a complete view of the property market and features all established properties across Australia, whether they're currently for sale or not.
This means that the new View portal, through its portal at view.com.au and via App stores, will showcase more than 11 million properties, a far superior figure compared to the 140,000 some competitors provide.
Footy fans will be able to also catch the advertisement for the new View when it premieres during the AFL final on Seven. For a sneak peek see here.
And to learn how to use the smart new property portal, there is plenty of advice here.
Those still in the rental market are facing tougher times, with the average weekly rent for a unit in Ballarat jumping 8.7 per cent in just 12 months.
In Ballarat, renters can expect to spend $349 weekly for a unit according to CoreLogic data.
"The good news for renters as well is the pace of increase in rents might slow a bit more next year," CoreLogic head of residential research Eliza Owen said.
And those searching for a place to spread out and call home a 20-acre property in Weatherboard may be just the answer.
"The sunsets at the property are unreal, and those who have inspected have all said they feel that sense of peace and easy quiet," said listing agent Damian Larkin of Ballarat Real Estate.
A three-bedroom home overlooking the property and surrounded by well established gardens also features a recently built deck to take in the views in warmer months.
Meanwhile for those looking for a more centrally located home a three-bedroom townhouse in the Lydiard Park community in Ballarat North may be the answer.
Listing Agent Joel Williamson said that Lydiard Park's townhouses pay homage to the area's rich heritage, expertly blending traditional elements with contemporary sophistication.
