Police say they are aware of a national Bandidos run to be held in Ballarat on Friday where it will travel to Buninyong before returning on Sunday.
Ballarat police along with members of the Echo (bikie) and Viper (organised crime) taskforces will closely monitor the run.
"We'll be monitoring all activity and will be ready to take swift action to prevent, detect and disrupt any potential unlawful activity," Western Region Superintendent Frank Sells said.
"It will not be tolerated.
"Victoria Police is not intimidated by outlaw motorcycle gangs and we will not allow our communities to be.
"Locals can be assured that we have made wide-scale preparations and are ready to appropriately monitor and respond to OMCG activities for this national run."
Bandidos members are expected to leave the region on Sunday, but locals will notice more police than usual around Ballarat.
""Members of the Echo and VIPER Taskforces, alongside local police, will have a vehicle checkpoint set up on the route to ensure the riders are complying with the road rules and conducting themselves appropriately," Inspector Sells said.
"Victoria Police will have an increased presence across the Ballarat area this weekend to minimise any community disruption or intimidation that may arise from the Bandidos OMCG national run."
He said officers would continue to work with other law enforcement agencies as part of a national approach to OMCG enforcement.
Police said anyone with information about OMCG activity should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au
The club has been contacted for comment.
The run comes after a patched Bandido was arrested by the elite Special Operations Group at a Ballan roadhouse in October 2022.
The Bandidos also held a relatively peaceful annual general meeting in Ballarat in November.
According to the national website, Bandidos MC Australia began in 1983 and many of the founding members were former Comancheros. The first National Presidente died in prison after the 1984 Milpera (Fathers Day) massacre which left seven people dead including six bikies and a 14-year-old girl.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.