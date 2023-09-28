The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Bandidos bikies to hit roads between Buninyong and Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
September 28 2023 - 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police say they are aware of a national Bandidos run to be held in Ballarat on Friday where it will travel to Buninyong before returning on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.