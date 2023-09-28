A Ballarat retail worker was subjected to a frightening assault, after an enraged man threatened to bash her "head in", before lunging at her and spitting in her face.
Aaron Russell, who was self-represented, pleaded guilty on September 28, 2023 to the unlawful assault in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
According to a police summary, at about 12pm on April 15, 2023, Russell entered The Good Guys on Mair Street, Ballarat Central, where he was approached by a worker after she noticed him wandering around the store.
In response, Russell yelled "stop f-----g following me, or I'll bash your head in", at the worker.
He was then escorted out of the store by the victim, who he proceeded to lunge at before spitting in her face.
At about 1:30pm that day, Russell was arrested by police in relation to the incident.
"I don't usually do that, but it's better than me hitting or assaulting her," he said to officers when questioned.
Russell, who had 29 pages of prior criminal offences presented to the court, said his life had become more stable since the offending, and he had recently recieved psychiatric treatment.
He said he had reacted after feeling he was in a hostile situation, and that he would be "grateful" to have the opportunity to recommence a Community Corrections Order [CCO].
"I'm usually well mannered," he said.
"I kick my own butt for that [the violent offending]."
Magistrate Ronald Saines said the victim was just trying to do her job when she had been assaulted by Russell.
He said the accused had used highly threatening and abusive language, and deserved a prison sentence for spitting on the worker.
"You do not have to abuse, threaten or spit upon retail staff who are merely doing what their employer expects," he said.
Russell was ordered to recommence a 12 month CCO which he had disengaged with, and was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid community work.
