Emergency services are working to free a man trapped in a skip bin at an Alfredton garden waste collection centre.
FRV said firefighters from the Ballarat City (station 67) were called to the privately-owned Garden Recycling Centre on Learmonth Street at 3.35pm.
"A man has fallen into a skip and is trapped," an FRV spokesperson said.
"There are three FRV crews on scene. They remain there."
Ambulance Victoria has also been called in - and firefighters are understood to be helping to get the man on a stretcher.
The GRC's website said it was Ballarat's first and only green organics composting facility.
It was established in 1998 and has since expanded to include concrete and rock recycling that is used to create road base materials..
