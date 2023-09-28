UPDATED 6.30pm:
Firefighters and paramedics have worked together to put a man on a stretcher in an Alfredton skip, after he fell 2m into the empty bin.
Ambulance Victoria said the man - believed to be in his 50s - is now recovering in Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) and was in a stable condition with an upper body injury.
The accident happened at a privately-operated Garden Recycling Centre in Learmonth Street. Emergency services were alerted at 3.35pm Thursday.
Three crews from Ballarat City (FRV station 67) and Lucas (station 68) worked to rope a stretcher in and out using high-angle rescue techniques.
"I believe he was conscious the whole time - and in a lot of pain," Ballarat City Senior Station Officer Jarrod Howlett said.
"Paramedics gave him pain relief but needed help to get him out and restrict his movement."
He said the man was a customer of the facility.
"This sort of rescue is not that unusual, but it shows why we have technical rescue (equipment and trained staff) in Ballarat," Mr Howlett said.
"This is exactly what we're trained to do.
"We also use the same sorts of skills with mine shaft rescues and on cliff faces in places like the Grampians.
"Most of our crews are high-angle qualified now."
EARLIER:
Emergency services are working to free a man trapped in a skip bin at an Alfredton garden waste collection centre.
FRV said firefighters from the Ballarat City (station 67) were called to the privately-owned Garden Recycling Centre on Learmonth Street at 3.35pm.
"A man has fallen into a skip and is trapped," an FRV spokesperson said.
"There are three FRV crews on scene. They remain there."
Ambulance Victoria has also been called in - and firefighters are understood to be helping to get the man on a stretcher.
The GRC's website said it was Ballarat's first and only green organics composting facility.
It was established in 1998 and has since expanded to include concrete and rock recycling that is used to create road base materials..
MORE TO COME
