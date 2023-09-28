The Courier
Retailers hope for visitors as AFL long weekend ends school holidays

Nieve Walton
Nieve Walton
Updated September 28 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:31pm
Businesses are gearing up for the AFL Grand Final long weekend, with football themes and more chances to embrace art across the city.

