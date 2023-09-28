Businesses are gearing up for the AFL Grand Final long weekend, with football themes and more chances to embrace art across the city.
Ballarat International Foto Biennale chief executive Vanessa Gerrans said the first four weeks of the event had been going well.
"There is a really nice energy [about town]," she said.
""Everyone's happy and is spending a lot of time absorbing the work and thinking about it.
Biennale yellow tote bags have been spotted around town, especially with more people visiting the past two weeks in school holidays.
"There is something really nice about it, it's a sunny colour," Ms Gerrans said.
"It is a comfort to see like minded people who are out there and you can spot them from a mile away."
With four weeks left of the exhibitions around town, Ms Gerrans said she would encourage locals to visit the shows while they have a chance.
"It only comes around every two years," she said.
"These are the world's first exhibitions and incredibly important artists, it's a rare treat to have work of this calibre in Ballarat."
Irish Murphy's venue manager Tim Fulton said they have had a number of people come though for the photography event.
"We get a bit of a steady flow of people coming through to look at the exhibition," he said.
Mr Fulton is hoping there will be tourists in town again with the extra public holiday.
"It's pretty important for us because we are more of a tourist venue, we rely on people to walk past and on foot traffic," he said.
Commerce Ballarat board member Serena Eldridge said she had enjoyed seeing people out and about, spending time in the warmer weather.
"Winter in Ballarat has its challenges for some people, but now we're at the other side, you can see that everything's sort of waking up again," she said.
"I was driving around the lake the other day and I noticed people were at Piper's, Racers and the Lake View Hotel, sitting out on the deck and enjoying a coffee or a glass of wine."
Ms Eldridge said supporting local businesses can have a ripple effect across the community.
"You're supporting local families, you're supporting local people and you keep the economy lively and prosperous for everyone across the city," she said.
While Ballarat's central businesses district could see a rise in visitors with the extra day off, suburban cafe owners said residents close by had been enjoying closer facilities.
"Last week people really wanted to enjoy the sunshine," Tin Roof cafe owner Ying Zhou said.
