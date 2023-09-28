The City of Ballarat has seen a rise in the number of criminal incidents, alleged offences and offenders - as well as victim and family violence reports.
Ballarat Central, Wendouree, Sebastopol and Alfredton have also topped the list for suburbs with the most criminal incidents.
Latest Crime Statistics Agency data shows the total number of criminal incidents was up 11 per cent during the year ending June 30.
The number of offences recorded was up 9 per cent on 2021-22, while the number of alleged offender incidents was up a whopping 20 per cent, the number of victim reports rose 8 per cent and Ballarat's total number of family violence incidents rose by 9 per cent.
But an increase in reports doesn't necessarily mean a rise in crime.
"It's possible more people are using the Police Assistance Line and online reporting," Ballarat Inspector Jason Templar said.
"These figures reflect things that may have happened six or more months ago.
"We've started to really focus on problem-solving solutions to crime - rather than enforcement on its own. "We're taking a new direction and using preventative and proactive measures to reduce opportunities for people to commit offences.
"I'd be quite confident to say we'll start to see a reduction in crime generally over the next six to 12 months."
Among those measures is the innovative Operation Praesidium - which began mid-August, focussing on Ballarat Central.
Inspector Templar said there was anecdotal evidence the removal of seating and a bus shelter in Little Bridge Street had reduced crime - and that offenders did not appear to be moving to the remaining bus shelter because it was being used by genuine commuters.
The latest figures - released Thursday - also relate to the period before the redevelopment of the Bridge Mall precinct, which began in mid-July and is expected to take a year.
Ballarat Central - including the troubled Little Bridge Street area - saw 1786 criminal incidents (up from 1509 in 2021-22).
Wendouree was much further behind on 1202 (up from 1163), while Sebastopol recorded 908 (a rise from 709) and Alfredton saw 480 (444).
The fifth most-common suburb for crime - Ballarat East - recorded a drop with 378 incidents compared to 489 the year before.
When it came to recorded offences, the figures reflected the fact that one incident may involve multiple crimes.
The 8504 criminal incidents reported in the council area translated into 11,440 recorded offences.
"You might have a burglary, for example, and then someone is charged with not just that but also handling stolen goods, property damage and so on," Inspector Templar said.
"We want the community to reduce the rewards for offenders by not leaving valuable things in the car.
"We also need people to park their cars in driveways instead of streets where they can - and park in places well-covered by CCTV."
Again, Central Ballarat topped the list at 2614 offences (a big leap compared to 2216 the year before).
Wendouree recorded 1556 (a small rise from 1526).
Sebastopol was another booming suburb for offences - at 1325 (compared to 1002) - and Alfredton saw 618 (a rise from 586).
Delacombe saw a drop from 499 offences to 540.
The most common locations were homes (3484), roads (1902), driveways and carports (496), petrol stations (484) and other shops (416).
While fuel stations saw a rise in offences (up from 309 the previous year), 'other retail outlets' witnessed a fall (down from 481).
Breaching a family violence order (1505 offences) is now almost as common in Ballarat as the long-standing number one offence - theft from a motor vehicle (1529).
Inspector Templar said people were more likely to report FVO breaches because they now felt they would be taken more seriously.
"The community is being given the confidence to report a breach knowing that there will be a high level response," he said.
"Police are focused on reducing breaches by repeat offenders."
At 986. 'other theft' was the third most common offence in Ballarat, followed by criminal damage at 779 - and shoplifting at 680 (compared to 547 in 2021-22).
Of the total number of recorded offences, 45 per cent resulted in an arrest or summons to court - and 43 per cent remained unsolved as of the end of June.
The total number of Ballarat family violence incidents (from 2042 to 2235) rose nine per cent over the period.
It affected 1631 females and 598 males in Ballarat - and of those people, 184 were children while 221 were aged over 55.
When it came to alleged offenders or 'other parties', 1628 were male and 604 female.
Interestingly, more minors turned up in this category (198) than as alleged victims.
Inspector Templar said there had been a steady increase in youth family violence cases.
"I think it is more about the need for 24/7 youth support services," he said.
"The services we have at the moment are doing the best they can with what they have.
"Sometimes police are the fallback and then youth end up in the justice system, which is not what anyone wants."
Ballarat's per capita crime rate is higher than surrounding shires, but is 'mid range' compared to other Victorian Local Government Areas.
The criminal Incident rate is 7201 per 100,000 people.
That's compared to 6450 in Greater Bendigo - and a disturbing 9949 in Mildura.
Central Goldfields Shire (centred on Maryborough) recorded a relatively high ratio of 5680 criminal incidents.
In Moorabool the same figure was 4262, while it was 3533 in Pyrenees, 3197 in Hepburn - and 1902 in the relatively crime-free Golden Plains.
"There are many places in Golden Plains that are isolated - and hard for offenders to get to," Inspector Templar said.
"That could explain the low rate.
"Near public transport it's easier for offenders to get around - and easier for them to find potential targets."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.