As support services in Ballarat are struggling to keep up with increased demand from people in need, Buninyong-Sturt Freemasons Lodge have again come up with a blanket solution.
Creswick Woollen Mills, Uniting Ballarat and Buningyong-Sturt Freemasons Lodge, come together yearly to ensure those people have a quality, cosy blanket.
Buninyong-Sturt Freemasons Lodge donated funds to Uniting so they were able to order blankets for their clients, Creswick Woollen Mills also donated a box of blankets on top of their order.
Buninyong Lodge secretary Ron Fleming said Freemasons Foundation would match the funds donated by the lodge.
"Back in 2011, the lodge started buying blankets from Creswick Woollen Mills," he said.
Mr Fleming said the lodge had always held Uniting in high regard when it came to their charity work.
"Freemasonry is about charity, looking after those who, for whatever reason, find themselves in a situation that we wouldn't accept," he said.
"We've been a very strong supporter of Uniting Ballarat."
Mr Fleming said while people facing tough times has always been around, the support services are struggling to keep up as more people find themselves in positions of hardship.
"Now the pressure is on for those agencies to be able to meet that demand and that's where we as Freemasons like see our role to play a part in being able to support those agencies, whether it be through blankets, or whether it be through foodstuffs, or whatever the case might be," he said.
Uniting community engagement manager Warrick Davidson said people are "really struggling to get by" amid the cost-of-living crisis.
"We're able to help people re-establish themselves by giving them new, quality blankets," he said.
"We've had wonderful ongoing support from the local Buninyong Freemasons."
Creswick Woollen Mills executive director Boaz Herszfeld said the mill has worked with charities for decades.
"What we find it is really rewarding to and fantastic is when we collaborate with local charities," he said.
Mr Herszfeld said the mill has been giving away blankets to those in need for more than 70 years.
"We've been involved in various blanket drives across the Ballarat area for 40 years," he said.
Australia-wide, Creswick Woollen Mills will donate a box of blankets to any charity who called.
Other news at the mill was the return of the farm tours, the mill relaunched their farm attraction and currently have baby lambs on hand.
"We've got such friendly farmers and the farmers will talk to the young visitors and explain to them the age of the lamb, what type of lamb and what happens with fleece," Mr Herszfeld said.
"It's a really beautiful one-on-one experience."
It's not just the young ones who get infatuated with the lambs, Mr Herszfeld said it's often the grandparents who want more cuddles.
The mills' lamb-naming contest, which will be announced at the end of the school holidays, has a front runner of "Coco the Lamb".
Around 25 blankets were ordered, along with several doonas and another box of blankets was donated from the mill.
