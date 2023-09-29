A Ballarat vet said in recent weeks they have seen up to three dogs bitten by snakes in one day, as warm spring weather puts beloved animals at risk.
"[We see] at least one [bite] a week to one a fortnight averaged out, but often they come in bursts," Eureka Veterinary Clinic's Dr Claire Rose said.
"So last weekend I believe we had three all in the one day, and then one before that."
While the dangers of Australia's deadly snakes are well documented, Dr Rose said it was important to know the harm they can do to our four-legged friends, even after receiving medical treatment.
She said 75 to 91 per cent of pets survived following treatment for a snake bite, with lower rates of survival related to delays in seeking veterinary care.
But even after treatment, Dr Rose said pets can suffer from long-term side effects including muscle damage, pain and lethargy after a bite.
"They [bites] can even cause long term damage to major organs like the lungs and kidneys," she said.
"So, even when they're out of life threatening danger there are long term implications that need supportive care at home."
Because of this, Dr Rose said it was important to know the symptoms animals show after suffering a bite, particularly as many owners won't actually see if they get bitten.
These symptoms include vomiting, lethargy, muscle tremors, temporary paralysis, collapse, decreased blinking and dilated pupils.
"Once they are showing signs of envenomation, treatment is often more intensive and recovery longer," she said.
"The signs of a bite may not be present until 24 hours afterwards, but more often will start within the hour."
Dr Rose said dogs were the most common animal for them to treat for bites, usually after they had chased a snake.
She said if owners see their pet standing over a dead snake or notice a snake slithering away, it was important to treat the situation as if their pet had been bitten, and take them to the vet immediately.
For owners who are concerned their pet has been bitten, Dr Rose said it was best to keep them calm, put them in the car, and call a local vet clinic to make sure they have anti-venom before leaving .
Veterinary tips for helping your pet after a snake bite
DO:
DONT:
Ballarat Snake Catcher Jules Farquhar said snakes come out slowly during the start of spring, but there will be a big increase in sightings from November to February.
Mr Farquhar said there was no "silver bullet solution" to protecting pets from snakes, but it was best for owners to prevent them from coming into gardens by mowing lawns frequently and not leaving cover such as building materials lying around.
He also said there was no ideal time in the day to walk your dog, as it can be unpredictable when snakes will be most active.
For example, he said on hot days snakes tend to be active in the morning before retreating into shade during the hottest period, whereas they can be more present on overcast days when they need to continually search for warmth.
"The things that motivate reptiles to be active at different times, it's complex," he said.
"You get snakes really active in the morning if it's a really hot day, but if it's a cool day, they will avoid the morning and only be active in the hottest part of the day.
"It really depends on the time of the year and how much cloud cover there is."
Besides snakes, Dr Rose said dog owners should be watching out for allergies and grass seeds during spring.
She said many dogs were developing red itchy skin and resulting infections during allergy season, so owners should be looking underneath animals' armpits and inner thighs to make sure they haven't hurt themselves.
As the weather continues to get warmer, Dr Rose said it was also important to check for dogs' fur and paws for grass seeds.
Small seeds can pierce a dog's skin and travel through their bodies causing significant health problems, where multiple surgeries may be required to locate and remove the seed.
"Coming into summer we'll just be flooded with them [grass seeds]," she said.
"We've had owners elect to euthanise [their dogs], because so many grass seeds are in so many muscles the dog is in pain all the time."
To avoid this, Dr Rose said to check dogs' paws after every walk, remove any grasses stuck in their fur, and to trim dogs with longer coats during the summer.
