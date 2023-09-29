The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Advice

Ballarat vet advises pet owners to be careful of snakes during warm spring weather

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
September 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Ballarat vet said in recent weeks they have seen up to three dogs bitten by snakes in one day, as warm spring weather puts beloved animals at risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.