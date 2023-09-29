How about putting the Ballarat Showgrounds there instead of some remote site that isn't big enough and is not suited for public transport?
- David Morton
It would make a great bulky goods area. The contamination could be capped by form of concrete under buildings and car parks saving millions of dollars on EPA clearance.
This is something the council could achieve themselves without too much outlay and a big return on the land along with extra rates going back to the City of Ballarat.
- Terry Cunnington
The first thing to do with the site is a massive clean up including the old building, infrastructure etc.
Bring back Gillies Road to La Trobe Street. Extend Victoria Park to La Trobe Street. Sell off the remaining land for industrial use as it has industrial use on all sides.
- Malcolm Freeman
It would be great for another hospital
- Cam Peterson
Looks to me like it catches one car a day - probably not too bad considering the amount of traffic that goes through that intersection.
- Bryan Davis
I am so pleased that not only did she have the opportunity to die with dignity, but also save the lives of people who needed a transplant. What an amazing legacy.
- Lynda Ward
Quote from a 1920's paper: "We defy anyone who goes about with his eyes open to deny that there is, as never before, an attitude on the part of young folk which is best described as grossly thoughtless, rude, and utterly selfish." And we expect things to change now? Nothing will ever change when it comes to young blokes and foolish behaviour, no matter how much we wish for it.
- James Smail
Is Victoria going to better off? She has been in charge of public transport, lots of complaints about that. She was also involved in the Commonwealth Games fiasco. Time will tell
- Rodney Price
Congratulations to our new premier and team members. We all know that you all will do an excellent job. God bless you all on this special day.
- Margaret Edwards
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.