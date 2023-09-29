This is a love story for the ages.
It was the early 1950s in Ballarat and the dances were the social place to be.
A 15-year-old Val Riddiford was a regular at the dances, along with her mum and sister, Florence.
She had been working in the sportswear department at Stones Drapery Store, where Myer is located now.
One night at the Myers Mill Dance in Doveton Street (now home to MajorLeague Indoor Sports), she locked eyes with a 19-year-old Ballarat boy, Herb Blatchford.
"A lot of people don't believe in love at first sight, but I thought he was a good looking sort," Val says.
"I said to my sister, 'I wish that chap would come over and ask me to dance'."
Herb, an apprentice baker at the former Dick's Bakery in Drummond Street, plucked up the courage to ask Val to dance after their second meeting on that dancefloor.
"I had a few dances with him that night ... we started seeing each other straight away," Val said.
The two were an item from then on.
They would regularly go to dances and out on Saturday nights, with Florence and her partner.
On October 3, 1953, the Val and Herb were married at St Andrew's Kirk in Sturt Street, on a "lovely day, just like today".
Val wore a dress made of Chantilly lace, that was originally worn by her sister for her wedding.
The pair honeymooned in Gippsland.
On their return, they spent the next two years building their home in Ballarat, where they still live today.
They raised their two daughters, Jenny and Carol, who attended Wendouree Primary School and Ballarat High School.
Val stayed at home, while Herb completed his apprenticeship and later worked as a baker at Sunicrust Bakeries, before he retired at 65.
Their daughters went on to give them six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Over 70 years of marriage, Val, now aged 87, said they had been quite happy and that Herb, 92, had always been a good provider, father and husband.
Herb suffered a stroke several years ago, a challenge for the pair that has made their love stronger.
"We were young when we got married, but now we're getting older like everybody else and you have to accept what comes along," Val said.
"I'm doing the best I can to look after him and I hope he'd do the same for me if it were the other way around."
And while Val acknowledged not many marriages lasted as long in this generation, she said there was no real secret to the success of their relationship.
'I think as long as you love each other, respect each other and you're there for one another - that's all I can say.
"We've had our ups and downs like anybody else, but we've been there for one another and got through them.
"You've got to talk things over and don't bottle things up. It's about give and take."
In their twilight years, the pair have become closer, spending a lot more time together in their retirement.
They plan to remain in their own home for as long as they can.
"We've got wonderful family around us and will just take each day as it comes," Val said.
"We've achieved our family and things like that ... but we're soul mates and we'll be soul mates until we're not here anymore."
