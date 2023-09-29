Seventy years ago a football grand final looked different, but this Ballarat resident remembers the game fondly.
It was a special day for Golden Point footballers in 1953, a number of the under 16s team were bussed to Melbourne to witness the Collingwood vs Geelong final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Barry Kay said he remembered the time fondly. He had just turned 16 and was one of the shortest in the group.
"I was going to be struggling to see anything in the game at all," he said.
"I was so small and we were about four rows back in the standing room, I just never had much of a chance."
Mr Kay said jumping over the fence to sit right on the boundary line to watch the game "was a godsend".
Looking back he can not believe someone did not get hurt.
"You can understand now it's terribly dangerous," he said.
"You could imagine two big hefty VFL players charging and contesting the ball, someone could have got very badly injured."
Mr Kay said he remembered the policeman sitting next to him, reminding him to be careful.
Almost 90,000 people were at the match and Collingwood won by 12 points to secure the club's 12th premiership.
After Collingwood secured the win, Mr Kay remembers rushing onto the ground to join in on the celebration.
"When the final siren went Lou Richards, who's now passed, he was a captain and they got him onto their shoulders," he said.
"I'd run out on the ground and I was running right alongside him."
Mr Kay said he continues to be amazed at how much the MCG has changed over the last 70 years.
