The Greater Western Victoria Rebels wrapped up their Talent League season with Thursday's awards night as South Warrnambool product George Stevens took out the Rebels' highest honour.
Stevens - who missed his bottom-age Talent League season due to an ACL injury - returned to football this year and did not miss a beat.
The big-bodied midfielder averaged 29 disposals and five tackles per game at the Rebels en route to polling 115 votes.
Rebels Boys coach David Loader said the captain's consistency was a standout trait.
"Once he got into his groove after the first few rounds, he was just so good," Loader said.
"He just played well every week. At one stage, seven weeks in a row he polled votes.
"He's got an innate ability to find the ball and he never ever really plays badly whereas so many people are up and down."
Joel Freijah and Luamon Lual could not be separated in second place, with the talented pair finishing on 62 votes each.
Freijah, a Horsham Saints junior, starred on the wing for the Rebels as his two-way running ability saw him rise up mock draft boards.
He announced himself to recruiters against Dandenong with a stunning 26-disposal, six-goal display as a midfielder.
Both Freijah and Lual - who is tied to the Western Bulldogs Next Generation Academy - are projected to be taken late in the second round of the AFL National Draft.
Lual continued to impress across half-back for the Rebels, rarely losing a one-on-one battle and providing some exciting dash out of defence.
The South Warrnambool export can end up at the Bulldogs if a club does not draft him before pick 40.
Molly Walton has been voted the GWV Rebels Girls best-and-fairest following a fine season leading her Talent League side.
Walton finished runner-up in the count last season to Darley product Lilli Condon, but continued to improve her game throughout the first full-length Talent League Girls season.
The North Ballarat and Rokewood-Corindhap junior finished on 100 votes in an exciting count on Thursday night, with bottom-ager Millie Lang runner-up on 78 votes.
Both players will be ones to watch in the future with Lang's top-age season in 2024 set to be something spectacular.
Penshurst export Jessica Rentsch finished third, successfully returning from a leg injury to full-time football this year.
She wrapped up her time at the Rebels program with three goals in the last quarter in a come-from-behind win against Bendigo as she now looks ahead to the AFLW Draft.
Claire Mahony was voted best first year player by the Rebels staff while Olivia Leonard took home team-of-the-year honours.
Tyla Crabtree, Elise Cook and Olivia Brilliant were all recognised with coaches awards as the trio were pivotal for Sally Riley's side.
The AFLW Draft Combine is on October 8.
