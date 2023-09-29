Drag queen and reality star Gabriella Labucci is using her new-found platform to shed light on a loved marsupial who needs help.
The Ballarat-based RuPaul's Drag Race competitor's visit to the Ballarat Wildlife Park coincided with Save the Koala Day and she told The Courier she was hoping to raise awareness and some money to support the "national treasures".
Head mammal keeper Cass Hancock said habitat destruction was one of the biggest challenges facing the koala population.
"We're cutting down a lot of trees to make way for new suburbs and new houses," she said.
"It's fragmenting the trees they live in, so they have to walk further to get to new trees and that's when they get hit by cars and attacked by dogs."
Ms Hancock said they were working to build connections between people and the koalas through their work at the park, so people can build a connection with them.
"They see how cool they are and they want to help them too," she said.
"They definitely tug on the heartstrings when you get so close, it's hard not to care about these guys after you get a cuddle."
Ms Labucci was the runner up in the 2023 season of RuPaul's Drag Race.
As a Ballarat resident she said it was important to "be visible and proud" so communities in the regions "don't feel alone".
While Ms Labucci said the new-found fame had been overwhelming, she had enjoyed a warm redemption from the Ballarat community.
"It's very surreal that like I can just be walking down the street and people come up and know who I am, it's a very weird feeling," she said.
In the future Ms Labucci said she hopes to see the queer community continue to grow in Ballarat and would love to see an exclusively queer venue in town.
