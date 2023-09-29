These Ballarat crafters want to share their skills with the community in their annual exhibition.
Ballarat Spinners and Weavers are hosting their annual showcase in the Robert Clark Conservatory at the Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
Secretary Margot Maule said she had loved spending time and building relationships with the people involved over the past six years as a member.
"It is a group of learning, sharing and finding new things," she said.
"It is nothing too serious - we like to have fun."
There are a wide range of fibre arts involved in the group, from knitting, crochet, felting and spinning.
With the crafting community growing in numbers, especially following lockdowns, more people are turning to the fibre arts.
Events like these present opportunities for creatives to meet each other.
The group had a stall at the Begonia Festival and member Joan Stevens met another creative at the festival who owned some sheep.
They now swap, the lady supplies Ms Stevens with the natural wool and she will return with completed knitted items.
Ms Maule spins her own yarn and then will use those to knit her own projects.
She moved to Ballarat for her retirement and said it had been lovely to keep learning and trying new things.
Ms Maule said Ballarat was a perfect place to work on things like spinning, with the council a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities group.
The exhibition will be open Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1 from 10am until 4.30pm.
