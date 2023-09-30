High expectations for our regional premier to deliver

Dear subscribers,
When Jacinta Allan took over as the Victoria's 49th premier on Wednesday, the state was still getting over the news of Daniel Andrews' sudden resignation.
Having been in the role for nine years, it shouldn't have come as a surprise.
His supporters admired his leadership, his unbeatable communication style and the way he steered the state through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.
His detractors hailed him polarising. A divisive dictator who plunged the state into debt during the pandemic.
Despite this, the 2022 state election saw him increase his parliamentary majority, despite predictions.
Like him or loathe him, people knew what they were going to get with Dan Andrews.
Reporter Nieve Walton reported on the legacy Mr Andrews leaves behind for Ballarat, which include Mars Stadium, but also a number of policy changes.
It includes the announcement for Australia's first Royal Commission into Family Violence, with all 227 recommendations adopted in January 2023.
Looking ahead, Ms Allan has a big job ahead of her.
Her appointment has been hailed a win for regional Victoria - a premier who deeply understands the issues outside the city and what's important to country people.
But this means there will be high expectations of her delivering on the promises Ballarat has been waiting for, particularly legacy commitments in light of the cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
On our list are housing projects, station upgrades and upgrades to sporting facilities.
There are upgrades to make Ballarat's station disability-compliant, a tender process for the new animal shelter, another 500 car parks from a 2018 election commitment and more women's health improvements.
Ms Allan has a reputation in Bendigo for being a tough but consistent politician, who gives a fair hearing to the issues at hand.
She says she's up to the challenge that awaits her.
In her time as Minister for Regional and Rural Development, she was known for getting out to every region around the state.
Ballarat had many visits from Daniel Andrews during his time in the top job.
But other regions, particularly those in Liberal and Nationals heartlands, haven't seen a premier since 2017 and have rolled out the welcome mat.
For the women of Victoria, Ms Allan's appointment builds on the strong representation we have with female politicians in leadership roles.
"There is a place for women at every single decision-making table in every single organisation around this state," she said during her press conference on Wednesday.
Every young woman who aspires to lead will be looking up to her over the course of her time as premier.
The biggest test for her will be that she can deliver important outcomes for the state.
Ballarat's leaders are optimistic about what Ms Allan's appointment will bring to the region.
And they will hold her accountable.
What do you think of our new premier and what she will do for Victoria? Reply to this email. I'd love to hear from you.
Until next week,
Emily Sweet
- Acting managing editor.
