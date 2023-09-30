Crews from almost a dozen different CFA brigades have turned uyp to fight a grass and scrub fire in Strawberry Glen Lane, Buninyong.
A 'stay informed' advice warning has been issued for the town - as well as Scotsburn, Durham Lead and Mount Helen.
The CFA said the fire was first reported as rapidly spreading at 7.10am Saturday - and required 'ultra-light' smaller style fire vehicles.
Brigades that sent in crews included Buninyong-Mount Helen, Glen Park, Maude, Greendale, Miners Rest, Myrniong, Napoleons, Sebastopol and Snake Valley. A vehicle was also called from the Grenville group of brigades.
"Some of the crews came a fair distance because of the type of vehicle that was required for this fire," a CFA spokesperson said.
"The fire is under control (as of 9.30am) but firefighters are still there clearing smouldering trees.
'They're expected to remain there for a few more hours doing some blacking out."
The temperature in Ballarat was 13 degrees at the t5ime the fire was reported, with northerly winds gusting to 24kmh. The region is expecting a top of 26 on Saturday with sunny conditions for AFL Grand Final Day.
Meanwhile, the CFA said at least three trucks were still at a pine plantation fire that broke out on Mount Mercer-Dereel Road at 11am on Friday.
"They'll continue to monitor and black out the area today," the spokesperson said.
"We have forestry industry firefighters from Midway there as well."
Meanwhile, firefighters are reminding Victorians that with the start of daylight savings on Sunday, people should change their smoke alarm batteries if they have a traditional smoke alarm.
Some newer models allow for lithium batteries - which should last the life of the alarm (about 10 years).
At 2am on Sunday, clocks should go forward one hour.
Daylight savings ends on Sunday April 7.
