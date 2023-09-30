People from three cars have escaped injury after yet another crash at a notorious Ballarat intersection.
Saturday's 1.11pm accident was reported on Armstrong and Seymour streets in Soldiers Hill - a common shortcut around Ballarat's CBD.
The collision involved a grey Toyota hatchback with P-plates with damage to the passenger side, a grey-blue Mazda hatch with extensive damage on the front and engine bay - as well as a dark blue Subaru stationwagon.
A large amount of oil spilled from the Mazda onto the road and airbags were deployed.
Police said no one was seriously hurt.
Ambulance Victoria attended as well as firefighters from Ballarat City (FRV station 67) and Lucas (station 68).
A median strip give way sign was flattened in the smash.
It was at least the second sign to be destroyed at that site in less than a year.
The four-way intersection is on the crest of a hill and has a pedestrian-crossing-style speed hump on the south (Ballarat CBD) side.
In July 2016 The Courier reported on a nasty accident at the corner - with neighbours saying the existing give way signs were "not enough".
They called for stop signs and traffic infrastructure that would help drivers slow down.
