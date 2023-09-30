The Courier
Popular Ballarat shortcut claims three more cars

Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 30 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 2:48pm
Three cars were involved in the smash on the notorious Seymour-Armstrong Street North intersection in Soldiers Hill. Picture by Kate Healy.
People from three cars have escaped injury after yet another crash at a notorious Ballarat intersection.

