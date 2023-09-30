Ballarat's pubs and eateries were buzzing on Saturday afternoon, as the hottest AFL Grand Final in years got going - in more ways than one.
The mercury in Ballarat hit 25 degrees when the first quarter got going at the MCG - and glam metal rockers KISS had well and truly warmed up the crowd.
"I was a member of the KISS Army and saw them in concert in the late '80s," Sporting Globe patron Eric Caesar said.
"I even had a Gene Simmons outfit as a kid - but I could never do the tongue properly."
The keen cyclist from Melbourne was spending the long weekend in Ballarat - and had already conquered the Skipton Rail Trail and Mount Buninyong when we spoke to him.
Ballarat's Daren Fitzgerald and Laura Bramble said they had seen KISS live in the United States.
They found themselves in a room full of patrons clapping away to the pre-game entertainment.
"They're really good," he said.
The pair were not dressed in team colours - but found themselves unexpectedly draped in a friend's Collingwood scarf seconds before we took this photo.
Dee Slavin agreed it was stirring music, movement and pyrotechnics to pre-empt a stirring game.
"I haven't seen KISS before, but this is probably some of the best entertainment we've seen in recent years," the Ballarat woman said.
"It gets you in the mood to see two really great teams in a really big game."
She predicted a win for Collingwood.
"I think having a home grand final in Melbourne is a big factor in this," the black-and-white supporter said.
"Having it at the MCG definitely puts the game in Collingwood's favour."
Ballarat's Ben Tait arrived at the decorated pub in maroon.
"I thought I'd do something to help back Brisbane," he said.
"I just cannot celebrate a Collingwood game."
Dan Pittao said he was also secretly hoping for a Lions victory.
"I reckon the first half will be close - but then Brisbane will pull away after that," the Ballarat man said.
"Brisbane players are used to games in the heat."
Sasha Randjelovic agreed the weather could be a factor.
"I think it'll be Collingwood though. My prediction is that they'll win by 18 points."
Pies fans Bernie Tuppen and Michelle Brilley had visited the MCG early Saturday and were on their way home to Hamilton after a Hamer Hall concert.
"We couldn't go into the ground, but we just wanted to have a look and walk around outside," Ms Tuppen said.
"We were at a Delta Goodrem concert last night and thought we'd stop and watch the game in Ballarat.
"I think I prefer Delta to KISS personally."
