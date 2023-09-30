While Victorians were glued to the AFL Grand Final, the Ballarat region's selfless firefighters were out fighting at least four blazes.
A fire reported at 3.49pm Saturday in Mount Lonarch destroyed a woolshed.
"The building was already gone when firefighters arrived," a CFA spokesperson said.
"Police have been requested to attend - and fire investigators will check it out on Sunday."
The Amphitheatre Road fire took more than half an hour to control.
Four crews were still at the scene at 5pm.
In Sebastopol, emergency services were called to a deliberately lit bin fire in Bridge Street at 4,20pm.
North of Daylesford CFA members attended a burn-off that had been going for several days in Porcupine Ridge Road
It was visible several kilometres away and was reported at 4.30pm.
During Saturday afternoon crews also continued patrolling a pine plantation fire on Mount Mercer-Dereel Road which was first called in just before 11am Friday.
Northerly winds gusted to 44kmh at 4pm Saturday - with Ballarat reaching a top of 25 degrees - the hottest since April 4.
