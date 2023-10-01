The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat CBD worst place for attacks on emergency personnel

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
October 1 2023 - 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Central Ballarat has recorded 21 offences of assaulting police and emergency workers in the year ending June 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.