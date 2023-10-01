GALLERY | Badminton championships wrap-up at Ken Kay Stadium

The Under 13 and Under 17 National Individual Badminton Championships have wrapped up after being played at Ken Kay Stadium throughout the past week.
Competitors from all across the country descended on Ballarat for the feature event in junior badminton in this country. Across the week, there were 20 different competitions which were run.
In the girls under-17 singles, Mimi Ngo from Western Australia defeated Fay Huo of New South Wales in a tight final, 18-21, 21-16, 21-16 while in the boys under-17 singles it was a win Emmanuel Stephen Sam from Queensland who defied his ninth seeding to defeat fellow Queenslander Aneesh Nirmal 21-14, 21-9.
All of these photos were taken by The Courier's Kate Healy.
