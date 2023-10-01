The Couriersport
Jemma Amoore to join sister Georgia Amoore in US College system, joining Sacramento State

Updated October 1 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 3:36pm
Another Amoore is set to grace the college stage in the United States with young Ballarat Miners guard Jemma Amoore set to move to Sacramento State.

