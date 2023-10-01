Another Amoore is set to grace the college stage in the United States with young Ballarat Miners guard Jemma Amoore set to move to Sacramento State.
Amoore, will join her older sister Georgia on the college scene just months after Georgia led Virginia Tech to the final four of the NCAA tournament, after a run of six consecutive games of scoring over 20 points.
This NBL1 season, Amoore made her mark on the Miners senior women's team, producing some outstanding bursts throughout the year. She appeared in 16 matches, to take her career senior games tally to 25, top scoring with 16 points against the powerful Mount Gambier side.
She travelled to the United State in July to try-out, with that trip securing her position with the Californian based school.
"I went over and played in July in America, so I was able to get some film from that and they had some scouts and they reached out to me," she said.
"I got to know their head coach and their assistant, who's actually Australian, and I just connected with them really well. Our values aligned and everything just fell into place. I felt really comfortable there and it was something I knew would be best for me."
MORE SPORT
Amoore said she always had the college system on her radar and was inspired by Georgia's success.
"I've wanted to head for a long time," she said. "This will really help take my game to a new level.
"The coach has had a lot of experience in the NCAA and I know that he'll be able to help my improve my skill. It's definitely going to be tough, but I see a lot of improvement to come.
"I want to play the true point guard, running the floor, getting everyone sorted and being the facilitator more. Also finding my shots when I can, still having that aggressive mentality."
Amoore said she would head over in June next year, but hopes to be able to play some early season games with the Ballarat Miners next season.
"I hope to play a few games with the Miners before I leave," she said. "We'll need to sort all that out with the club but hopefully I can get out there early in the season."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.