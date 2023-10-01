On the back of a second placing to "megastar" Imeratriz in the Group 1 Moir Stakes at, Miners Rest trainer Henry Dwyer could be plotting a path to Australia's richest horse race for his sprinting mare Asfoora.
Run down late by New Zealand star sprinter Imperatriz, the daughter of Flying Artie proved once again she's a genuine Group 1 contender after another narrow defeat at the highest level.
"She's done a great job, I'm super proud of her, she's run out of her skin," Dwyer told racing.com
"It gave us a bit of a thrill at the 50-metre mark, she just does that, she always looks the winner at some stage.
"She's been beaten by not just a superstar, but a megastar, and she's had to break the track record to beat us, and we've probably broken the track record ourselves.
"She's a top-level sprinter and that will be proven over the next six to 12 months."
While connections of Imperatriz say The Everest isn't an option, Dwyer says the $20 million race is still very much on the cards for Asfoora.
"We've got the Everest, the Everest consolation in Sydney and the Schillaci in Melbourne it depends on how she pulls up in the next couple of days," he said.
"It just depends on what offers come for the Everest, we've been talking to a few people and there's also a good consolation race up there, and the Schillaci is also a good race, and she's dynamic around Caulfield.
"We'll work it out in the next couple of days but very proud of her and very proud of (jockey) Mitch (Aitken), he rode her super and she's run a great race."
Aitken also expressed his pride in the mare, despite having missed out on recording his first Group 1 victory.
"She comes out every time and throws 100 per cent at it and that's all you can ask for," he also told racing.com
"A better horse beat us tonight and she's come out and done her best and only just been beaten so we're very happy with her run and very proud of her."
