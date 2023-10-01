POLICE are investigating the shooting of a senior Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang member in Ballarat this weekend.
A 29-year-old Sebastopol man presented at a hospital in Ballarat with a gunshot wound about 1.20am on Sunday, October 1.
Police believe the man was shot near the Bandidos club house.
The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident comes after members of the Bandidos gang descended on Ballarat for their national run.
Echo and VIPER Taskforce officers, supported by Ballarat police and specialist units, have been monitoring the event to ensure public safety.
Echo Taskforce detectives are working to establish the exact circumstances around the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Courier understands Bandidos members have been expected to leave the region on Sunday, but people were likely to notice more police than usual around the city.
Western Region superintendent Frank Sells made clear ahead of the run police would not tolerate any potentially unlawful activity.
"Victoria Police is not intimidated by outlaw motorcycle gangs and we will not allow our communities to be," Superintendent Sells said.
"...Members of the Echo and VIPER Taskforces, alongside local police, will have a vehicle checkpoint set up on the route to ensure the riders are complying with the road rules and conducting themselves appropriately."
The run comes after a patched Bandido was arrested by the elite Special Operations Group at a Ballan roadhouse in October 2022.
The Bandidos also held a relatively peaceful annual general meeting in Ballarat in November.
Police have confirmed the investigation remained ongoing as of Sunday evening.
Anyone who with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
