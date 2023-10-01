The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police taskforce investigate Bandidos bikie gang shooting in Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
Melanie Whelan
By Gabrielle Hodson, and Melanie Whelan
Updated October 1 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE are investigating the shooting of a senior Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang member in Ballarat this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.