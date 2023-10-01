A THREE-year-old girl has survived a horrifying snake bite in her family's Alfredton backyard.
Mum Kelly Stewart is calling on parents to be vigilant this spring after the terrifying incident with a red-bellied black snake - a species not typically common in the region.
Ms Stewart said snake catchers confirmed her family had been doing everything right in keeping an immaculate backyard with no rubbish or rocks for which snake can hide underneath.
The family, including their two-year-old son and dogs, had been gardening on Saturday afternoon at the time when little Peyton came running up to them, crying.
"We didn't see it. She came up to us crying and saying her arm hurt," Ms Stewart said. "There were two massive puncture wounds that were bleeding - she was dripping blood - and there was a lot of swelling around the puncture wounds.
"She told us a black snake did it."
Ms Stewart said they were quick to put a snake bandage and paramedics arrived "pronto" to check Peyton and get her to hospital for monitoring.
They were lucky it had been a dry bite, without venom, and Peyton was able to describe to a snake catcher what the snake had looked like by colour and its glossy scales.
Ms Stewart said, judging by the large puncture wounds in Peyton's arm, the catcher believed it to be "not a small snake".
While the catcher was unable to find the snake, they did locate several snake holes near the fenceline.
The family live in a built-up area but with a body of water and parklands nearby.
Peyton spent time in Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital on Saturday night to have her blood and vital organs monitored.
"There's still swelling in her arm and hand, She has a lot of muscle pain," Ms Stewart told The Courier on Sunday afternoon.
"It's terrifying. We were all out there and our dogs, they're pretty on the ball but didn't see it.
"It was hidden."
RELATED COVERAGE:
Eureka Veterinary Clinic's Dr Claire Rose told The Courier last week there had already been a rise in snake bites on pets across the region and she had been seeing up to three dogs a day with injuries from an encounter.
Ballarat Snake Catcher Jules Farquhar has also confirmed snakes come out slowly during the start of spring, but there would be a big increase in sightings from November to February.
Victoria's Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action urge people who live in areas with snakes to remember:
Snakes are protected under the Wildlife Act 1975 and it is illegal to harm or kill them or capture them without authority. Reports of people willfully destroying protected wildlife will be investigated by the conservation regulator.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.