It was a grim start to the weekend for Ballarat's Pony Club members after its track based in Victoria Park, Newington was vandalised for a second time this year.
The major water jump, a key drawcard of the track, was burnt and this could set the club back thousands of dollars in damages.
The Pony Club meets on the first Sunday of each month and riders were set to prepare for the club's big fundraiser event in November.
"The kids are pretty upset to actually come here and see this stuff," grounds manager Nina Lloyd said.
"It's sad on lots of fronts."
Five jumps on the course as well as a number of jumps under construction were destroyed.
Police and Fire Rescue Victoria were on the scene early on Saturday morning.
Police are investigating the incident.
Ms Lloyd said it was lucky someone called the firefighters before the fire could spread into the pine trees.
The water jump is a required skill for riders in higher grades and having these facilities could attract more riders to their events.
To run the group, members rely on volunteer hours and fundraising efforts.
Ms Lloyd said they were going to try as hard as they could to get the jumps up and running again in time for the major November trials.
"We're gonna work really hard to get it up and ready," she said.
"We will be constrained by the builders' availability to come and do the work and we will need to fundraise the money to rebuild."
The club has been estimating it would cost between $5,000 and $10,000 to rebuild the water jump.
"There's no quick fix, it's gonna have to be fully rebuilt," Ms Lloyd said.
Ballarat Pony Club president Yona Lloyd said it might not look like much on the surface but if major damage has been done inside the supports then it would need a more detailed fix.
"The biggest thing is that the jumps are safe for horses and riders," he said.
"We are going to need to pull the whole thing apart to assess the damage inside."
The club's facilities were broken into earlier this year.
Intruders stole a defibrillator and damaged the club rooms.
Ms Lloyd said they had only just finished dealing with the incidents by organising and fixing the club rooms, including replacing the locks from the previous break in, so it was disheartening to be set back again.
She has been involved in the pony club for the past 17 years without incident, so it was unusual to have two occurrences this year.
Club treasures and parent Stacey Coyle said she was "absolutely gutted" when she heard about the damage.
Ms Coyle said there was a lot of hard work that went into maintaining the grounds and the jumps.
"Now we have to try and find the funds to rebuild these jobs, it's just devastating."
She said it was frustrating to see the needless damage.
"I just think why? It is really really sad."
Ms Coyle's two daughter Lexie and Emelia are involved in the pony club.
While they have been riding since they were two, the girls both enjoyed the social side of the club.
"They love to meet new friends, they love to compete and it's great getting to know the families," she said.
"It is just a really lovely, joyful time."
While the club members are recovering from the shock of the damage, they are hopeful they can get funds or community support to rebuild again.
Ms Coyle said one of the aspects of the club her family loved the most was the community.
"Everybody chips in and does it for the kids," she said.
"You notice it smiles on the kids' faces, it's about having fun."
Anyone who witnessed the incidents, with CCTV/dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
