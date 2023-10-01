The Courier
Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council backs yes in Voice referendum

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
October 2 2023 - 4:30am
MULTICULTURAL communities in the city are banding together to put their support behind the yes vote in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.

