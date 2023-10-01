The future is bright for these budding artists thanks to a helping hand from Lucas fire fighters.
Through Fire Rescue Victoria's charity fund, three children have received an iPad to assist with their education and communication.
FRV firefighters have the option over the year to salary sacrifice to support their charity fund.
Station 68 in Lucas nominated Ballan based Keeley's Cause to receive $2000 which has paid for three iPads.
Avid drawers and artists Liam and Violet were excited about the opportunity to keep developing their skills.
Fire fighter Rachelle Poustie said the team had been inspired to choose the cause as their local charity after seeing colleagues struggle to get support for their autistic children.
"I am a pretty family oriented person and just the families that I've seen struggle with kids with learning difficulties, I can see how these resources are invaluable," she said.
"I could imagine if you didn't have the resources that we had it would just be incredibly difficult, so the cause resonated with me."
Keeley's mum Sharon Murphy said iPads can help families in a variety of ways, including helping with education and communication but also regulating moods and meltdowns.
"It is a technology that they understand way beyond what we do and it's really important to provide them with what they need," she said.
"I think it's important that these kids get to fulfil their dreams."
