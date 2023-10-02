The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

BHBR Tuesday pennant: Can anyone catch reigning premiers Midlands?

By The Courier
Updated October 2 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A rematch of last season's semi-final kicks off the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant as City Oval looks to start the season with a win against reigning premiers Midlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.