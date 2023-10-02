A rematch of last season's semi-final kicks off the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant as City Oval looks to start the season with a win against reigning premiers Midlands.
Midlands won all three rinks in the semi-final match-up, but the two top sides went head-to-head as recently as last week.
Midlands skipper David Speechley said it would be "interesting" heading into battle against City Oval in the opening round.
"We played them in a practice match last week and it was pretty even," Speechley said.
"I expect it is going to be a pretty close result on their home ground on Tuesday."
The highly-regarded Stephen Falconer has made the move over the off-season to Midlands, after lining up for Buninyong's division one side in the 2022-23 Saturday pennant.
It is a move that has Speechley excited about the coming season.
"On paper I think our side looks stronger than last year," Speechley said.
"I would assume we're in for another good season but anything can happen on the day."
Midlands heads into the season after competing in the Bowls Victoria Champion of State pennant.
Speechley said it was a "sensational" experience.
"It gave everyone a real buzz, it gave us all a real incentive to try and get back there again this season," he said.
"It was the best thing I've been to in bowls in my lifetime."
Midlands walked away with wins against Chalambar and Drouin in the May tournament.
