Exploring the potential of video marketing for your business

Video marketing is no longer optional for promoting brands. Picture Shutterstock

Google's acquisition of YouTube in 2006 marked a milestone in the history of the Internet. The acquisition, appraised at USD$1.65 billion (AUD$2.15 billion at that time) or USD$2.39 billion (AUD$3.53 billion) in today's money, wasn't significant just because it was Google's priciest buyout at the time.

Acquisitions are a hit or miss; a major business can end up making a fortune out of such a deal or regret agreeing to it. There's no way to be sure unless it takes the plunge, not even Google seeing that it missed out on a Myspace buyout opportunity prior. Google only banked on its untapped potential to become the next big thing for advertising.

Given the latest numbers, the acquisition has more than paid off. YouTube is a household name among users and advertisers alike, even as other platforms like TikTok continue to challenge its hegemony. A brand promoting content on YouTube can stand to benefit from a global reach of almost half of internet users and a third of the Earth's population.

However, the bigger picture is that the battle for brand domination has moved to video. For reasons related to both business and science, businesses are investing more in making video content. While not to the point of safely ignoring other mediums altogether, it's unthinkable for businesses to promote their brands without making a video or two about it.

Decades in the making

Video marketing, at least in the digital context most people are familiar with, only took off after YouTube joined Google's circle of brands. The rise of digital marketers like Pursuit Digital, led by Aaron Gray, stems from the practice being mainstream. In the realm of marketing, it pays to know where the wind's blowing.

If considering TV commercials as video marketing, the practice was introduced as early as 1941. Among the first to do so was Bulova, a brand of luxury watches, paying for a one-minute TV ad to be aired during a baseball game in the U.S.

The brand paid for USD$9 or USD$178 (AUD$263) in today's money. Nowadays, running TV ads for less than a minute costs upwards of four figures, depending on the airing schedule (e.g., primetime costs far more). This is a chump change for a major brand, but small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited capital are at a disadvantage.

Enter web video platforms where creating an account and uploading videos costs basically zero (except for ad breaks, which operate on a cost-per-view or click model). Since its acquisition in 2006, YouTube's monthly active usage has increased. It jumped over tenfold from 200 million in 2010 to nearly 2.7 billion last year.

With free access to a substantial source of potential customers, it's sensible for SMEs to promote their products and services here. Additionally, at least on YouTube, a verified account enjoys the benefit of uploading videos longer than 15 minutes. This costs nothing, too, only requiring users to verify their contact number with the platform.

The continued rise of online video has some thinking about the future of TV moving forward. Many brands that built their image on broadcast media, such as the NBA and the WWE, have also moved to the Web (though still airing on TV). People can watch whole episodes or parts of them free of charge, though they have to watch through the ad breaks.

Visuals over words

Video's popularity also boils down to human nature. People tend to remember visual patterns more vividly than lines of text, helping them pay more attention to whatever the message the video's trying to convey.

Visual processing happens much faster than text processing. How fast? One study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) had participants observe a dozen images and found the processing time to be between 13 and 80 milliseconds.

The science behind the brain's ability to process visual patterns quickly and clearly is complex. The MIT study explains that the brain only performs 'feedforward processing' when doing so, unlike other media where it has to conduct additional steps.

To put that into perspective, one source puts the average processing speed for words at about 100 milliseconds per word. As people rarely read single-word ad copies, understanding the context of an eight-word sentence can take at least three seconds. These figures may as well be an eternity in marketing, as attention spans have grown shorter over the years.

Businesses should pay close attention to the growing Gen Z base. Not only do they lose interest in ads after an average of 1.3 seconds, but they also drive demand for software that allows them to block pesky ads. They don't constitute most of the user base on video platforms, but they will in a few years. In Snapchat, Gen Z users make up 50 per cent of its user base.

Short-form vs. long-form

The list of categories in video platforms is endless. That said, marketers typically classify videos into one of two types: short-form and long-form. According to Google, any video less than 10 minutes long is considered a short-form video; otherwise, it's a long-form one.

Some experts disagree with the 10-minute sweet spot, as it's based on YouTube, where most video content tends to be comprehensive, hence the long playtime. Regarding video ads, the threshold is much shorter, at around one minute. Short-form video ads are one minute long or less, with the minimum optimal length being 30 seconds.

When it comes to short-form content, TikTok is a household name. Following its acquisition of Musical.ly in 2017, it became one of the top five most-used social media apps globally. Videos are limited to 15 seconds, but the app's various features allow users to add their personal touches and share them with others. It also enables the creation of video replies.

TikTok's business model has inspired its rivals like Facebook and YouTube to introduce short-form video creation (Reels and YouTube Shorts, respectively). Advertisers have become aware of the trend and plan to increase their budgets for short-form video production this year.

Regardless, comparing short-form and long-form videos is, in essence, apples and oranges. Both types of videos are effective in what they do best. The more logical concern should be situations to best use either. Short-form videos are ideal for showcasing:

Teasers of upcoming products

Brand challenges

Influencer reviews

User-generated content

Behind the scenes

Quick tips and tricks

On the other hand, long-form videos can be used for:

Documentaries/docudramas

Coverage of brand events

Complete tutorials/lessons

Question-and-answer sessions

Breakdown of new products

Employing both types lets them cover for each other's drawbacks. Short-form videos are easier and cheaper to produce, ideal if a topic doesn't warrant a drawn-out video. However, long-form videos earn more backlinks because people share content that delves deep into a topic. Basic SEO doctrine dictates that more backlinks translate to better search rankings.

Mind the buyer's journey

Following social and cultural trends closely is a key ingredient in marketing success. Coupled with other best practices like storytelling, any video marketing campaign can attract plenty of leads and customers. Even if the content's off-brand, it can still achieve success.

But if that's all it takes to create major lead catchers, why are some flopping hard? In other cases, why do some brands' video channels only contain a handful? It's probable that their campaign didn't take the stages of the buyer's journey in mind.

Whether video or any other media, content differs for each stage of the four-part journey: attract, convert, close and delight. This is because people at each stage have different requirements for information. Why go in-depth on a product or service when a potential customer has only heard about the brand just now? They haven't bought anything yet, let alone ready to buy.

For videos to be effective, their content must target leads and prospects at each stage. First is the attract stage, whose goal is to entice total strangers to check out your products or services. Some ideal video ideas for this stage include:

Short-form introductions

Brand mission and vision

Explainers on common issues

Industry news or info content

As its name suggests, the convert stage is tasked with turning leads into prospects. These people aren't customers yet, but the brand has piqued their interest. Some ideas for this stage are:

Webinars

Case studies

Explainers on in-depth topics

Tutorials and how-to content

The close stage is the most important, as the prospects are on the verge of becoming customers. They need a slight push to make them choose your brand. Some ideas for this state include:

Customer testimonials

In-depth product demos

Explainers on quality of service

Other personalised videos

Finally, there's the delight stage, where the brand has to maintain its relationship with customers by providing quality after-sales service. It's also where customers may spread the word about the brand. At this point, you've already built a sizeable collection of video content, which you can organise into an open-access library.

Conclusion