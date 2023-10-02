Most couples go to work to get away from each other but entertainers Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell have decided to test the waters and go on tour together.
"So far so good, it hasn't ended up in divorce," Callea laughed.
The couple garnered a new audience of fans during lockdown when they posted countless clips of themselves, in bathrobes and drinking champagne, making the best of their situation and providing light relief to fans.
The bathrobes make a triumphant return during Up Close & Unpredictable, which they will perform in Ballarat on October 14 as part of a 26 concert national tour.
"We spent a lot of time, like many couples, in lockdown and didn't kill each other so that was a test. Then we started working on what we were going to do out of COVID ... and started chatting about doing a tour together," Callea said.
"And our diaries aligned," Campbell said.
Up Close & Unpredictable is the first time in 16 years the couple has toured together. The show is a mix of solo performances, duets, anecdotes, is loosely biographical and based on the "mucking around online" the couple did during COVID.
For self-confessed control freak Callea, the unpredictability of each concert can be a little uncomfortable.
"Every night is completely different. Tim throws me some massive curve balls at times and I have to be on my toes," Callea said. "That's the hardest part about this entire show - I'm a control freak and I like to be in control while on stage."
"And I like to abuse that," Campbell laughed. "We love that spontaneity, we love being on stage and love the live environment."
The shutdown of the entertainment industry during COVID lockdowns has given the pair renewed drive, as well as extra appreciation and love for what they do.
"When the one thing you absolutely love is taken away from you, for Tim and I that's obviously working in entertainment, there is no other option than to literally sit at home. You realise how much you love doing what we do and what a privilege it is to do it," Callea said.
The past 12 months have been busy, not just pulling together a tour but with Callea also releasing an album and writing a memoir.
"I released an album late last year, which I did without a record label, totally independent, which I co-produced ... and followed it with a big memoir which was a really confronting six months writing which was a form of therapy for my own self with a lot of vodka consumed," Callea said.
"Then when we pulled this tour together we again have been pretty hands-on - we like to cross the Ts and dot the Is which is the only way forward in this climate, especially in entertainment and music."
Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell Up Close & Unpredictable is at Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts on October 14.
