New leadership for the Victorian state government has been announced and a Ballarat member has retain her roles.
Eureka MP Michaela Settle will remain parliamentary secretary for regional development and agriculture.
Ms Settle said in a statement continuing these responsibilities "is a great privilege".
"These two areas are the heart of what I care about most: working for regional equity and creating practical, positive outcomes for regional and rural communities."
Ms Settle will be assisting new regional development minister Gayle Tierney.
Geelong-based Ms Tierney is Ballarat's Labor representative in the upper house alongside Warrnambool based Jacinta Ermacora.
Ms Settle previously worked with Ms Tierney in the agriculture portfolio, but this ministry has been given to Ros Spence.
She said she is looking forward to continuing her work on an agricultural review with the new minister.
"Farmers are some of the most innovative and forward-thinking workers in any industry, and it's been a pleasure to see their exceptional work guide the framework for our review," she said.
Ms Settle is a year into her second term in the state government after her first election in 2018 and then re-election in 2022.
She has served in the parliamentary secretary roles since a cabinet reshuffle in December after the 2022 election.
A number of roles within the state government cabinet have been changed following the resignation of Daniel Andrews last week and the election of Bendigo East MP Jactina Allen as premier.
Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas has remained minister for health and health infrastructure. She will be the minister in charge of the $595.6 million dollar hospital upgrades.
She has lost the ministry for medical research but gained the ambulance services portfolio.
Harriet Shing will become minister for housing after the state government released their housing statement two weeks ago, setting high targets for the number of houses needed over the next decade.
Former housing minister Collin Brooks will continue his work on the housing statement as the minister for development Victoria and precincts.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.