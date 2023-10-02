Travis Hodgson is full of excitement after taking on the role of senior coach at Melton South for the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
The premiership coach is headed to his third BFNL club, having coached at Bacchus Marsh and most recently Sunbury.
Hodgson admitted taking on the Melton South job provided a huge challenge, but one he was eager to get started on.
"The exciting part for me is the amount of ground that can be made up," Hodgson said.
"The pain they endured last season can drive people to not want to experience it again."
Hodgson said the culture was strong at Melton Recreation Reserve as the current list looks to rebuild their club from the ground up.
"The existing list is keen to stick around which makes me want to do everything I can for them," he said.
"It is a key indicator to me that while the on-field results aren't there, those guys are invested in their club."
Melton South finished last in the 2023 BFNL season, losing all 16 games by an average margin of 187.5 points.
"I'm realistic about the amount of work that needs to be done but I think the most important thing is getting the arrow pointing the right way," Hodgson said.
"As long as we can start improving and become more competitive then that's what we're looking for in the early days."
Hodgson said he loved his time back at his boyhood club Sunbury, which came to an end at the end of the 2023 season.
"I felt after five years, including the COVID interruptions, it was time for change at the club," Hodgson said.
"I had a fantastic relationship with the players and experience has told me that those relationships don't change.
"Most of my very best friends to this day are players that I've coached along the journey."
Melton South finished bottom of the ladder with an 0-16 win-loss record in 2023.
The Panthers conceded exactly 3000 points.
