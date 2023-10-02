The Ballarat region is likely to avoid the worst of a cold front which will bring heavy rain and colder temperatures to Victoria this week, but areas in the eastern part of the state will go from one extreme to another.
Five to 15 millimetres of rain is forecast for Ballarat on Tuesday, October 3, as a run of perfect spring weather comes to an end.
Towns north of Ballarat, including Creswick, Clunes and Daylesford are expected to receive as much as 25mm on Tuesday.
Areas further east, including Trentham, are forecast to cop as much as 25mm on Tuesday and up to nine millimetres on Wednesday.
The Melbourne area could also receive between nine and 35mm on Tuesday and another 15 millimetres on Wednesday.
The Gippsland area is expected to be the most severely affected affected by heavy rain and potential flooding, with up to 120mm possible in Sale over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with similar falls further east. It comes as firefighters continue to monitor a number of large fires in the region.
As a result of the forecast rain a flood watch has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.
It follows a warm end to September for Ballarat, with Saturday, September 30, topping out at 25.4 degrees - the warmest day of the month.
